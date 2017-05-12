ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate 3-year-old boy’s drowning, note signs of abuse

By Jessica Terrones Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2017 - 2:53 pm
 
Updated May 12, 2017 - 7:27 pm

A 3-year-old boy who drowned in a bathtub Friday afternoon had signs of abuse, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 2:10 p.m., police responded to a home on the 4600 block of Vegas Drive to investigate the possible drowning incident.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center and had “obvious signs of abuse,” Metro Lt. Carlos Hank said.

The boy died at UMC about 3 p.m.

Metro’s abuse and neglect detectives are investigating. No further information was immediately available.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like