Las Vegas police investigate 3-year-old boy’s drowning, note signs of abuse

A 3-year-old boy who drowned in a bathtub Friday afternoon had signs of abuse, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 2:10 p.m., police responded to a home on the 4600 block of Vegas Drive to investigate the possible drowning incident.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center and had “obvious signs of abuse,” Metro Lt. Carlos Hank said.

The boy died at UMC about 3 p.m.

Metro’s abuse and neglect detectives are investigating. No further information was immediately available.

