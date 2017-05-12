Las Vegas police investigate 3-year-old’s drowning

University Medical Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 3-year-old drowned in a bathtub Friday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 2:10 p.m., police responded to a home on the 4600 block of Vegas Drive to investigate the possible drowning incident.

The child was taken to University Medical Center and was later pronounced dead at 3 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

4600 block of Vegas Drive, las vegas, nv