Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate 3-year-old’s drowning

By Jessica Terrones Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2017 - 2:53 pm
 
Updated May 12, 2017 - 4:26 pm

A 3-year-old drowned in a bathtub Friday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 2:10 p.m., police responded to a home on the 4600 block of Vegas Drive to investigate the possible drowning incident.

The child was taken to University Medical Center and was later pronounced dead at 3 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

