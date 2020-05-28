Las Vegas police investigate April death of 3-day-old boy

Las Vegas police are continuing to investigate after 3-day-old Leziah Spencer-Dozier died at a Henderson hospital in April.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police continue to investigate after a 3-day-old boy died in April at a Henderson hospital, records show.

According to a Clark County Department of Family Services report, the infant was hospitalized on April 19, two days after he was born. The baby was brought to an emergency room by an “adult caregiver,” because he was “exhibiting signs of physical distress.”

The infant was hospitalized in critical condition and died the next day, the report said.

“At the time of the report the cause of the infant’s condition could not be determined,” the report said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the baby as Leziah Spencer-Dozier. As of Thursday morning, the coroner’s office had not released his cause and manner of death.

The coroner’s office said Leziah died at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus.

According to the Department of Family Services report, portions of the report were redacted because Metropolitan Police Department officers were investigating the death. Metro on Tuesday declined to release documents about Leziah’s death, citing the open investigation.

The Department of Family Services had no prior contact with Leziah or anyone in his immediate family, the report said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.