Las Vegas police investigate baby’s apparent drowning

Las Vegas police are investigating a 10-month-old boy’s apparent drowning in the central valley.

Police responded to reports of a drowning infant at the 3900 block of South Decatur Boulevard. Google Street View.

Police responded to reports of a drowning infant about 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the 3900 block of South Decatur Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

Meltzer said 10-month-old Anthony Johnson was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Abuse and neglect detectives are investigating the death. No arrests have been made.

3900 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103