Las Vegas police investigate baby’s apparent drowning

By Isabelle Delgado and Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2017 - 10:17 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a 10-month-old boy’s apparent drowning in the central valley.

Police responded to reports of a drowning infant about 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the 3900 block of South Decatur Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

Meltzer said 10-month-old Anthony Johnson was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Abuse and neglect detectives are investigating the death. No arrests have been made.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter. Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

