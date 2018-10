At 7 a.m., police blocked westbound Hidden Well road at Gilespie Street, where a black Dodge Charger sat in the roadway.

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at Hidden Well Road and Gilespie Street.

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash Wednesday morning in the central valley.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.064372, -115.163288