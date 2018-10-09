Las Vegas police investigate death of 1-year-old boy

Police received reports that the boy was in cardiac arrest Tuesday morning inside an apartment unit on the 700 block of East Twain Avenue, near Swenson Street.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy Tuesday morning in the central valley.

Just after 9:20 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received reports that the 1-year-old boy was in cardiac arrest inside an apartment unit on the 700 block of East Twain Avenue, near Swenson Street. The baby was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, according to police spokesman Larry Hadfield.

Hadfield said further details would not be immediately released as detectives were still at the apartment investigating. As of noon, Hadfield said that Metro’s homicide unit had not been requested to the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the boy and determine his cause and manner of death.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

700 East Twain Avenue, Las Vegas, NV