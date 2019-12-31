Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash in northeast valley

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash in the northeast valley Monday night, according to a tweet from the police department.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted at 8:46 p.m. that they shut down traffic in the northbound lanes of Lamb Boulevard at Cheyenne Avenue because of the crash.

No other information was available as of 10:40 p.m.

