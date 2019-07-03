Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash in northwest valley

The coroner’s office has been notified after a crash Wednesday morning in the far northwest valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal crash team was investigating a crash Wednesday morning in the northwest valley.

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. at 7545 Oso Blanca Road, near North Durango Drive and Farm Road, Metro said. One person was killed and the coroner has been notified, spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said.

No other people were hospitalized, she said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

