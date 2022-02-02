Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash in southwest valley
The Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday was investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the southwest valley.
Police said the crash was reported about 11:10 a.m. on West Tropicana Avenue and South Rainbow Boulevard.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
