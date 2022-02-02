50°F
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash in southwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2022 - 12:15 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday was investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the southwest valley.

Police said the crash was reported about 11:10 a.m. on West Tropicana Avenue and South Rainbow Boulevard.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

