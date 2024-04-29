Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash in west valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred late Sunday night in the west valley.
According to police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at Buffalo Drive and Peacock Avenue. The crash happened at about 10:38 p.m. Sunday night. However, RTC shared an update that as of 5:17 a.m. Monday, roads in the area were still closed in both directions.
#FASTALERT 5:17 AM, Apr 29 2024
Crash on NB Buffalo Dr at Charleston Blvd.
Buffalo Dr is closed in both directions from Charleston Blvd to Alta Dr.
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) April 29, 2024
Police said that one of the drivers was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.