Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash in west valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2024 - 5:29 am
 

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred late Sunday night in the west valley.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at Buffalo Drive and Peacock Avenue. The crash happened at about 10:38 p.m. Sunday night. However, RTC shared an update that as of 5:17 a.m. Monday, roads in the area were still closed in both directions.

Police said that one of the drivers was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

