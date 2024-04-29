Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash in west valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred late Sunday night in the west valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred late Sunday night in the west valley.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at Buffalo Drive and Peacock Avenue. The crash happened at about 10:38 p.m. Sunday night. However, RTC shared an update that as of 5:17 a.m. Monday, roads in the area were still closed in both directions.

#FASTALERT 5:17 AM, Apr 29 2024

Crash on NB Buffalo Dr at Charleston Blvd.

Buffalo Dr is closed in both directions from Charleston Blvd to Alta Dr. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) April 29, 2024

Police said that one of the drivers was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.