Las Vegas police investigate injury crash on Flamingo at Koval

A man died after he fell off the hood of a car in the central valley early Wednesday morning.
The incident was reported about 2:30 a.m. on Flamingo Road near Koval Lane, Metropolitan Police Lt. Josh Martinez said. Police later said that the 21-year-old man jumped on the hood of a black four-door Mercedes-Benz and the car took off, causing the man to fall. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died, police said.
The Mercedes-Benz’s driver left the scene.
This is the first traffic-related death in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.
