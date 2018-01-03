Las Vegas police investigate injury crash on Flamingo at Koval

Las Vegas police were investigating an injury crash in the central valley early Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas police investigate a crash on Flamingo Road near Koval Lane Wednesday morning, Jan. 3, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after he fell off the hood of a car in the central valley early Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported about 2:30 a.m. on Flamingo Road near Koval Lane, Metropolitan Police Lt. Josh Martinez said. Police later said that the 21-year-old man jumped on the hood of a black four-door Mercedes-Benz and the car took off, causing the man to fall. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died, police said.

The Mercedes-Benz’s driver left the scene.

This is the first traffic-related death in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, Las Vegas, nv