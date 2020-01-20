Las Vegas police investigate ‘suspicious device’ in central valley

Las Vegas police on Monday were investigating a “suspicious device” found on East Tropicana Avenue near Eastern Avenue.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Monday were investigating a “suspicious device” found in the south central valley.

The investigation was ongoing about noon on the 2300 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near South Eastern Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart.

No other details were immediately available, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennRJ on Twitter.