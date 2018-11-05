Las Vegas police investigate suspicious package at post office

Las Vegas police were investigating reports of a suspicious package Monday morning at a central valley post office.

Las Vegas police are investigating reports of a suspicious package the U.S. Post Office at 1801 S. Decatur Blvd., near Oakey Boulevard, Monday morning, Nov. 5, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The package was reported just before 7 a.m. at the U.S. Post Office at 1801 S. Decatur Blvd., near Oakey Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

At 8 a.m. police evacuated the area while officers blocked off the parking lot of the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet next door. Meltzer said Metro’s hazardous materials and explosives team was responding.

