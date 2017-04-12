Las Vegas police investigate suspicious package at Silver Sevens

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are at the Silver Sevens to investigate a suspicious package Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review Journal) @bizutesfaye

A cooler found containing suspicious items at Silver Sevens prompted an investigation and road closures Wednesday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., casino security found the cooler inside the resort at 4100 Paradise Road. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are at the scene to evaluate the package.

Resort security and Metro officers are keeping patrons away and guests away from the cooler, but there were no widespread hotel evacuations as of 7 a.m.

Eastbound Flamingo Road at Paradise Road is closed due to the investigation. Drivers should avoid the area.

Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this story.

