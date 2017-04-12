ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas police investigate suspicious package at Silver Sevens

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2017 - 7:24 am
 
Updated April 12, 2017 - 7:38 am

A cooler found containing suspicious items at Silver Sevens prompted an investigation and road closures Wednesday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., casino security found the cooler inside the resort at 4100 Paradise Road. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are at the scene to evaluate the package.

Resort security and Metro officers are keeping patrons away and guests away from the cooler, but there were no widespread hotel evacuations as of 7 a.m.

Eastbound Flamingo Road at Paradise Road is closed due to the investigation. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this story.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

