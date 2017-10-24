ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas police investigating body found in car outside adult store

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2017 - 3:47 pm
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a body found in a vehicle behind a south central valley adult store.

Police were called about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a suspicious vehicle on the 4300 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near Arville Street, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

While checking the vehicle, police discovered a body inside. Hadfield said it was reported the vehicle was behind Déjà Vu Adult Emporium for about a week.

Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said the death is not listed as suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

