Las Vegas police investigating crash involving pedestrian

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian is in “very critical condition” Thursday night after a central valley crash, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Cervantes said the crash happened about 5:50 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street.

While the pedestrian was still alive as of 7:45 p.m., Metro’s fatal traffic investigators are responding because of the extent of the injuries.

Eastbound lanes on Charleston are closed while police investigate, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

