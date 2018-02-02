Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigating crash involving pedestrian

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2018 - 8:52 pm
 

A pedestrian is in “very critical condition” Thursday night after a central valley crash, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Cervantes said the crash happened about 5:50 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street.

While the pedestrian was still alive as of 7:45 p.m., Metro’s fatal traffic investigators are responding because of the extent of the injuries.

Eastbound lanes on Charleston are closed while police investigate, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

