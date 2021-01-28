Las Vegas police investigating death of 17-day-old boy

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a local infant who was hospitalized earlier this month.

The University Medical Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kristopher Rooks was 17 days old when he was pronounced dead at University Medical Center Jan. 16, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office has not determined the boy’s cause and manner of death as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department declined to provide any information, citing an open investigation. A Department of Family Services report said police responded to a local home for an unresponsive infant.

Child Protective Services received a report of possible neglect in Kristopher’s family on the day he was born, Dec. 30. The CPS case remained open as of Jan. 16, according to the Department of Family Services report.

