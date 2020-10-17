Las Vegas police investigating death of 2-month-old

The infant was the fourth child fatality in Las Vegas reported by the Department of Family Services in the last month.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of an infant last week.

Issael Rodriguez of Las Vegas was pronounced dead at the hospital Oct. 9, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. He was 2-months-old.

A report from the Department of Family Services said the baby was unresponsive in a Las Vegas home and taken to a local hospital where he died soon after.

The family had no prior history with Child Protective Services, according to the DFS report.

Las Vegas police were unable to provide additional information Friday, citing an open investigation into the death.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said Friday that Metro typically only investigates child deaths that were not ruled natural by a doctor.

“We go out on every report CPS makes to us,” he said.

The cause and manner of death for each of the four babies has not yet been determined by the coroner’s office.

