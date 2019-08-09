Las Vegas police investigating death of 6-month-old girl in her home

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified the child found deceased in the front room of the house in southeast Las Vegas on July 30 as Autumn Harris.

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old girl found dead in a Las Vegas home last week.

The girl was found deceased in the front room of the house in southeast Las Vegas on July 30, according to reports from the coroner’s office and the Department of Family Services.

“A concern was noted that parenting practices may have contributed to the child’s death,” the Department of Family Services said.

Harris was 6 months, 11 days old, and the department said it had never investigated the family prior to this incident.

The cause and manner of the death are still pending.

Las Vegas police were called to the house that morning and a spokesperson confirmed that an investigation has been ongoing since. No further information on the investigation was available Friday morning.

