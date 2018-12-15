Las Vegas police investigating fatal crash in eastern valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday morning in the eastern valley.

The crash was reported just before 4:10 a.m. near Washington and Eastern avenues, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. It was not immediately known how many people were killed in the crash.

The intersection is closed while police investigate. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

