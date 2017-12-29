Las Vegas police investigating infant’s death

Las Vegas police are investigating an infant’s death after he was found unresponsive in a central Las Vegas residence Dec. 22.

He was Mustafa Blue, 3 months old, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death were still pending.

Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said Mustafa was unresponsive about 6:35 a.m. inside a residence on the 500 block of East St. Louis Ave., near Las Vegas Boulevard.

He died shortly after arriving at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Meltzer said.

Meltzer said abuse and neglect detectives are handling the case and are awaiting word of his cause and manner of death. Such an investigation is standard, she said, and no arrests have been made.

The Clark County Division of Family Services opened a neglect investigation into Mustafa’s family Dec. 17, five days before his death, a family services report said. The case remained open as of Tuesday.

The same report said family services received a referral regarding him or his family in late August, the day after he was born, but officials found the information provided didn’t warrant an investigation.

