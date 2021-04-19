Las Vegas police investigating ‘suspicious death’ as homicide

Officers were called to a mobile home park Monday after they recieved a report of a female dead at a residence, according to Las Vegas police.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Detetives are investigating a “suspicious death” Monday on the 2400 block of Wigwam Avenue as a homicide, an official told the Review-Journal.

At 11:32 a.m., police were called to a mobile home park in the area after they received a report of a female dead at a residence, Las Vegas police spokesman Misael Parra said.

An initial report indicated the death was a possible suicide, but homicide detectives were called to the scene, Parra said.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Monday afternoon that detectives consider the death a homicide.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name the person found dead once relatives have been notified and determine her cause of death.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.