Las Vegas police launch 911 texting service for emergencies

The Metropolitan Police Department launched its “Text to 9-1-1” program to help people who are unable to call during an emergency.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metro has not had the capability to process 911 text messages previous, according to a statement from the department Monday afternoon. Residents are asked to “Call If You Can. Text If You Can’t.”

Texts sent to 911 should describe the location and nature of the emergency. Voice calls are preferred and are the most effective way for dispatchers to gather information and field emergency calls, Metro said. But texting may help those who are unable to speak in an emergency or cannot do so safely, or those who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech-disabled.

Metro provided the following tips for using the new system:

— Know and provide the location, which is the most important piece of information.

— Text 911 using English only. The system can only process texts in English; however, interpreters are available for voice calls.

— Use plain English while texting 911; emojis, abbreviations or slang are subject to misinterpretation.

— The “Text to 9-1-1” system is not equipped to receive photos or videos.

— Do not rely on the phone’s GPS coordinates.

— The system is for emergency situations only.

— Those who are deaf, hearing impaired or have a speech disability may text 911 for other situations. Metro asks that they identify themselves as such when asking for nonemergency assistance.

— Do not send 911 texts to multiple people in a group text. Messages will not be received if others are included.