Las Vegas police locate missing 9-year-old boy

Las Vegas police have located a 9-year-old boy who went missing from a central valley neighborhood Monday morning.

David Pina (LVMPD)

Police said they conducted an extensive search for David Pina, who was last seen about 7 a.m. near the 1900 block of Capistrano Avenue, near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue, police said.

On Tuesday morning, police said Pina had been located Monday night. Police did not immediately provide further information on the circumstances of where he was found or his condition.

