Las Vegas police locate missing 9-year-old boy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2022 - 5:36 pm
 
Updated July 19, 2022 - 9:00 am
David Pina (LVMPD)
David Pina (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police have found a 9-year-old boy who went missing from a central valley neighborhood Monday morning.

Police said they conducted an extensive search for David Pina, who was last seen about 7 a.m. near the 1900 block of Capistrano Avenue, near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue, police said.

On Tuesday morning, police said Pina had been located Monday night. Police did not immediately provide further information on the circumstances of where he was found or his condition.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

