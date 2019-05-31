Las Vegas police looking for 2 missing children
Las Vegas police are searching for two children who were last seen Thursday night in the central valley.
Ja-Leyah Keele, 9 and Jordan Hardison, 13, were last seen in the area of Pecos and Flamingo roads about 7:30 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.
Ja-Leyah was last seen wearing a pink and white sweatshirt, blue pajama pants and flip-flops and carrying a pink backpack. She is described as 4 feet, 5 inches tall with black braided hair and brown eyes, police said.
Jordan was last seen wearing a black shirt, black athletic pants and carrying a black Nike backpack. He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of either child may contact Metro’s missing person detail at 702-282-2907 or 702-828-3111.
