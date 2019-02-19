Las Vegas police looking for 2 missing sisters

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding Ja’Miya Marry, 13, and her sister Kaydence Jackson, 5, who were last seen about 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 near South Mountain Vista Street and East Flamingo Road. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two sisters have gone missing, and Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding them.

Ja’Miya Marry, 13, and her sister Kaydence Jackson, 5, were last seen about 1 p.m. Monday near South Mountain Vista Street and East Flamingo Road, a Metropolitan Police Department release said. Police think they may be in emotional distress.

Ja’Miya was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt and blue jeans. She stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Kaydence was last seen wearing a pink, yellow and black romper. She stands about 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 65 pounds.

Police urged anybody with information on their whereabouts to call police at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.

