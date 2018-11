Las Vegas police are looking a man who impersonated a police officer and approached shoppers Thursday night in the area of 300 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The suspect said he had a gun, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko. Shoppers fled the area

Police found a vehicle matching the suspect’s near Campbell Drive and Palomino Lane. The suspect fled and remains at-large, Matchko said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.