Las Vegas police looking for suspect in bank robbery

Metro police on Thursday were looking for a man they said robbed a bank last week in southwest Las Vegas.

The man entered a bank in The Arroyo Market Square, 6920 Arroyo Crossing, near Rainbow Boulevard, on June 11 and walked up to the clerk demanding money, a Las Vegas police release said.

“I want large bills; I want the bottom drawer,” the robber said before the clerk gave him money, the release said. He fled on foot through the parking lot.

The robber was described by Metro as being a white man in his mid-20s, about 5-feet-8-inches tall and about 140 pounds.

The man was clad in dark clothing and wore a red baseball cap with a crossbones graphic and sunglasses, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the man was armed.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call Metro at 702-828-3591 or contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 and www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

