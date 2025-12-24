Las Vegas police: Man, 32, dies after pinned between tractor-trailer and loading dock

A 32-year-old man was killed after being pinned between a tractor-trailer and a loading dock on Tuesday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

Influencer died in Las Vegas from mix of fentanyl and alcohol, coroner says

Wet gift: It’s going to be a soggy Christmas Eve in Las Vegas

From tourism slump to Tony Hsieh’s will, here are Eli Segall’s top business stories of 2025

A 32-year-old man was killed after being pinned between a tractor-trailer and a loading dock Tuesday afternoon in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, police said.

In a news release, the Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred at about 4:49 p.m. Tuesday at 4875 East Cheyenne Avenue.

According to police, evidence at the scene and surveillance video indicated that a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer entered the private property and backed into a loading bay that was several feet from the bay door.

Police said the crash occurred when the driver was standing behind the vehicle and the tractor-trailer unexpectedly went into reverse, pinning him against the dock bumper.

The driver, identified as a 32-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was located several hours later.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.