Las Vegas police mourn death of 42-year-old sergeant

Las Vegas police are in mourning after the death of a Metropolitan Police Department sergeant.

Sgt. Dan Newberry died early Wednesday morning, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. He was 42.

Newberry joined the force in 1995, per police records.

“We are all saddened to learn about the passing of one of our brothers,” Metro’s Northeast Area Command posted on Twitter. “Rest in peace Sgt. Dan Newberry.”

The Clark County coroner’s office said Newberry died of pulmonary embolism and prostate cancer.

