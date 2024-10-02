76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police mourn loss of veteran officer who died at 38

Detective Hamric "Ham" Singh (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Detective Hamric "Ham" Singh (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Robert Telles waits in court before the 11th day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Ce ...
Telles gets hearing on juror statements after murder conviction
Graduate Pierre Leaks welds in one of the bays at the Welding School of Nevada on Friday, Sept. ...
Sparking a new future: Welding school helps those with troubled pasts
A mourner uses a tissue during the candlelight vigil to remember those who perished during the ...
‘Part of our Las Vegas soul’: 2017 shooting victims remembered — PHOTOS
Jane Schlosser, the executive director of the Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association, is seen ...
Hall of Fame spotlight shines on longtime junior golf stalwart
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2024 - 7:59 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its veteran officers.

According to the department, Detective Hamric “Ham” Singh died suddenly last Thursday from a medical condition.

Police said Singh, who was a 14-year veteran of the department, was 38 years old.

Throughout his time with Las Vegas police, Singh served in patrol, SWAT, the drone unit and the major violators unit.

“Our thoughts are with his family,” police said on social media.

No further information was released by the department.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES