Las Vegas police mourn loss of veteran officer who died at 38

The Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its veteran officers.

Sparking a new future: Welding school helps those with troubled pasts

Telles gets hearing on juror statements after murder conviction

The Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its veteran officers.

According to the department, Detective Hamric “Ham” Singh died suddenly last Thursday from a medical condition.

Police said Singh, who was a 14-year veteran of the department, was 38 years old.

We are saddened to share the loss of Det. Hamric "Ham" Singh, a 14-year LVMPD veteran. He passed away suddenly from a medical condition last Thursday. Ham served in Patrol, SWAT, Drone Unit, and the Major Violators Unit. Our thoughts are with his family. He was 38 years old. pic.twitter.com/mYILA7S6vq — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2024

Throughout his time with Las Vegas police, Singh served in patrol, SWAT, the drone unit and the major violators unit.

“Our thoughts are with his family,” police said on social media.

No further information was released by the department.