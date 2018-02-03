Las Vegas police need help locating missing 10-year-old girl

Las Vegas police need the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Summer Lautzenheiser (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Summer Lautzenheiser was last seen about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the northeastern Las Vegas Valley near East Carey Avenue and Mt. Hood Street, north of Lake Mead Boulevard. Police said Summer was carrying a red and white backpack, and she was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue pants and white shoes.

The 4-foot-11 girl weighs approximately 90 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Summer’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s missing person detail immediately at 702-828-2907 or 702-828-3111.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.