Las Vegas police officer dies by suicide after arrest

A Las Vegas police officer arrested early Sunday in Henderson has died by suicide, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Jake Freeman (Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jake Freeman died at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and his death was listed as a suicide, the coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday morning in emails.

Freeman, 30, was arrested by the Henderson Police Department on felony charges of aggravated stalking, attempted home invasion and destroying or injuring the real property of another early Sunday morning.

According to an arrest report released Tuesday, the Sunday incident that resulted in Freeman’s arrest involved several people including Freeman’s ex-wife. Freeman and his ex-wife had been divorced three days earlier, the report stated.

Freeman was booked into the Henderson Detention Center. At some point Sunday, he was released from custody.

According to the coroner’s office, the suicide happened at a residence.

A six-year veteran Las Vegas police officer, Freeman had been assigned to the community policing division of Metro’s Summerlin Area Command.

If you are thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

