56°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police officer dies by suicide after arrest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2024 - 10:25 am
 
Jake Freeman (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jake Freeman (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas police officer arrested early Sunday in Henderson has died by suicide, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jake Freeman died at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and his death was listed as a suicide, the coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday morning in emails.

Freeman, 30, was arrested by the Henderson Police Department on felony charges of aggravated stalking, attempted home invasion and destroying or injuring the real property of another early Sunday morning.

According to an arrest report released Tuesday, the Sunday incident that resulted in Freeman’s arrest involved several people including Freeman’s ex-wife. Freeman and his ex-wife had been divorced three days earlier, the report stated.

Freeman was booked into the Henderson Detention Center. At some point Sunday, he was released from custody.

According to the coroner’s office, the suicide happened at a residence.

A six-year veteran Las Vegas police officer, Freeman had been assigned to the community policing division of Metro’s Summerlin Area Command.

If you are thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for further information.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Strong earthquakes cause chaos in western Japan — PHOTOS
Strong earthquakes cause chaos in western Japan — PHOTOS
2
24 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2024
24 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2024
3
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
4
‘I look sexy, I look good!’: Aguilera crushes Las Vegas Strip premiere
‘I look sexy, I look good!’: Aguilera crushes Las Vegas Strip premiere
5
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A bicyclist navigates muddy roads down East Lake Mead Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in ...
2023 brought wild weather to Las Vegas
By / RJ

Many Las Vegas days share similar weather traits. Scorching heat, blazing sunshine and limited rain are common, but there are times when our weather goes to the extremes.

More stories
Metro officer faces stalking, other felony charges
Metro officer faces stalking, other felony charges
IDs of 2 homicide victims released by coroner
IDs of 2 homicide victims released by coroner
Coroner IDs man killed in downtown fight
Coroner IDs man killed in downtown fight
Ex-G League player held in woman’s killing appears in Las Vegas court
Ex-G League player held in woman’s killing appears in Las Vegas court
Pro basketball player among 2 arrested after missing woman’s remains found in desert
Pro basketball player among 2 arrested after missing woman’s remains found in desert
Police: G League player admits to planning woman’s murder
Police: G League player admits to planning woman’s murder