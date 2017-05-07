Las Vegas police officer hospitalized with minor injuries after crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police officer was hospitalized with minor injuries Saturday after a traffic crash in the southeast valley.

About 1:25 p.m. Saturday, an unmarked Metropolitan Police Department patrol car and civilian vehicle collided near North Pecos and Robindale roads, Metro Lt. Carlos Hank said.

The officer was taken to the hospital, and the other vehicle’s driver was treated at the scene, Hank said. The intersection was still closed about 2:45 p.m. Saturday and Hank said commuters should avoid the area because of debris from the crash and the traffic bureau’s investigation.

