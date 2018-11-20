Las Vegas police officer in 5-car crash in east Las Vegas

The officer failed to exercise “due care” when entering the intersection of Lake Mead and Nellis boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An officer responding to a call of shots fired was involved in a five-car crash Monday afternoon in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

The officer failed to exercise “due care” when entering the intersection of Lake Mead and Nellis boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

The officer was on the way to Bonanza Road and Nellis, Rivera said. He couldn’t confirm any injuries related to the call of shots fired.

No one was transported to the hospital from the crash, he said.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.