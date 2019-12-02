Las Vegas police officer injured in central valley crash

A Las Vegas police officer was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuring after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The officer’s patrol vehicle collided with a black Nissan sedan at West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Rancho Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

The intersection is closed “indefinitely,” and motorists are advised to stay away from the area. The collision occurred at about 3 p.m., and impairment was not suspected.

The other driver involved was not injured and was cooperating with the investigation, according to Boxler.

