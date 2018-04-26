Las Vegas police officer injured in crash

A Las Vegas police officer was hospitalized Wednesday night after a crash in the west valley.

Police investigate a crash involving a Metro officer just before midnight on Wednesday, April 26, 2018 on Durango Drive at Lundsford Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The officer’s motorcycle collided with another vehicle just before midnight on Durango Drive at Lundsford Avenue, near Alta Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kurt McKenzie.

The officer was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. At 1 a.m. Thursday the investigation was still in the preliminary stages, he said.

