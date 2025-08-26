Las Vegas police officer injured in single-vehicle crash near Strip
A Las Vegas police officer was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning near the Strip.
According to police, the crash occurred around 2 a.m. near the corner of Frank Sinatra Drive and Reno Avenue, one block west of the Luxor and Excalibur.
The officer was transported to a local hospital with injuries and is in a stable condition, according to police.
Police advised that motorists can expect delays in the area.
The department will release further information at a later time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
