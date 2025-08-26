76°F
Las Vegas police officer injured in single-vehicle crash near Strip

Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2025 - 6:39 am
 

An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department is recovering following a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred around 2 a.m. near the corner of Frank Sinatra Drive and Reno Avenue, one block west of the Luxor and Excalibur.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with injuries and is in a stable condition, according to police.

Police advised that motorists can expect delays in the area.

The department will release further information at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Isaiah Steinberg at isteinberg@reviewjournal.com. Follow @IsaiahStei27 on X.

