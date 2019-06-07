Las Vegas police officer involved in central valley crash

At least one person was injured during a crash involving a Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle Friday afternoon in the central valley.

A Las Vegas officer was involved in a crash at Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Meghin Delaney via Twitter)

A Las Vegas officer was involved in a crash at Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards on Friday, June 7, 2019. (RTC traffic cameras)

A Las Vegas officer was involved in a crash in the central valley on Friday afternoon, police said.

A Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle and another car collided about 2:50 p.m. Friday at Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards, the department said. At least one person was injured, but no one suffered critical injuries.

The crash remained under investigation, and drivers should expect traffic lanes to be closed in the area, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

