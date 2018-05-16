Las Vegas police on scene of deadly crash in west valley

At least one person is dead after a crash near West Sahara Avenue and South Hualapai Way, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, and fatal traffic investigators are en route.

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash in the west valley Tuesday night.

At least one person is dead after a crash about 9:10 p.m. near West Sahara Avenue and South Hualapai Way, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon, and fatal traffic investigators are en route.

The intersection is closed while police investigate. Police also taped off portions of a nearby strip mall at the intersection.

No other information was immediately available.

