Las Vegas police patrol car involved in crash in southwest valley

Police are investigating after a Metropolitan Police Department patrol car was involved in a four-car crash in the southwest valley on Monday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Metro Lt. Jeff Stuart said there were no major injuries in the crash at Roy Horn Way and Sunset Road. It wasn’t immediately clear who was at fault.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

