Las Vegas police plan briefing on child drownings, pool safety

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2021 - 2:11 pm
 
(Getty Images)
Las Vegas police are expected to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon about pool safety after a toddler drowned last week in the east valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta is expected to speak at 3 p.m. outside 8411 Barocci St., near North Jones Boulevard and West Grand Teton Drive, according to a statement from the department.

On March 16, 3-year-old Pedro Mariano died after falling in a backyard pool on the 4800 block of El Tesoro Avenue, near East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police spokesman Misael Parra said police believe there was no abuse or neglect involved in the case, and no arrests were expected in connection with the death.

“The preliminary investigation indicates this was a tragic accident,” Parra said at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

