Las Vegas police remove member of watchdog group from news conference

The man, a member of “Nevada Cop Block,” which describes itself as an independent media group focused on police accountability, was handcuffed and removed from the briefing room at Metro headquarters.

Wednesday January 30, 2019.

A member of a police watchdog group was handcuffed and carried out of a Las Vegas police news conference Wednesday morning.

Officers asked the man to leave the news conference at which Metropolitan Police Department officials were to provide an update on an officer-involved shooting, telling him he was not a member of the credentialed media and was not allowed to attend.

The man was part of a group called “Nevada Cop Block,” which describes itself as an independent media group that covers police accountability. Two members of the group — who were filming their interactions with police — were denied entry to the press conference while the third member made it inside the briefing room at Metro headquarter

The group was allowed to film and be at the department’s headquarters, but they were not allowed inside of the briefing room because only media credentialed by the Metro’s public information office were permitted, spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

When the man who made it inside was asked to leave, he refused and instructed officers to cite the Nevada statute that prohibited him from being there. Officers first tried escorting him out, but when he said he wasn’t going to leave, multiple officers cuffed him and carried him out of the room.

OcampoGomez said the man was “trespassed” from the property.

One member of the group, Ronald Mecklowsky, told the Review-Journal that a second member of the group had been cuffed as well.

He said the group has been active for years and should’ve been allowed inside, citing the First Amendment’s freedom of the press clause.

“It’s our right to be here,” he said.

Wednesday’s press conference was held to provide additional details on a police shooting from the weekend. On Sunday, a Metro sergeant shot at a man who had leaped onto a woman and raised a cane as if to hit her.

