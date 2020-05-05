Las Vegas police report long waits at reopened records bureau

Las Vegas police reopened their records and fingerprint bureau Tuesday morning and saw heavy demand for the services.

This undated file photo shows Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Police said they had closed the bureau as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the reopening “was received by the public with longer than expected wait times.”

“Residents who are seeking services are being asked to prepare for a long wait in hot weather by wearing hats, sunscreen, bringing water, umbrellas and portable chairs,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. “Anyone doing business at an LVMPD facility should have paperwork completed before services are requested.”

Metro said the records and fingerprint bureau, at 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., opened to provide access for felons and sex offenders required to register with police.

Individuals looking to file police reports, obtain a report or apply for a concealed carry weapons permit are encouraged to go to the police online services portal. Police also encouraged people to consider going to their closest area command for shorter wait times for reports and other basic services.

People who visit either police headquarters or area commands should understand that masks are mandatory. A mask can be provided by police as long as they are available. Police also will be taking temperatures of visitors.

“Anyone presenting with a fever or illness will be asked to return at a later date,” police said.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a cellphone so they can wait outside the facility on Martin Luther King Boulevard until called. Visitors also are required to maintain social distancing.

