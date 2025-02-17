Las Vegas police rescue stranded hiker in Red Rock Canyon

A stranded hiker in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was rescued via helicopter on Valentine’s Day, according to Las Vegas police search and rescue team.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department search and rescue officers respond to a stranded hiker in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (LVMPDSAR/Instagram)

A hiker was rescued by a helicopter in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area over the weekend, according to Las Vegas police search and rescue.

Metropolitan Police Department Search and Rescue said in an Instagram post that the hiker was rescued from rugged terrain about 400 feet above a trail in Gateway Canyon near Calico Basin around 2 p.m. Friday.

A passerby heard the hiker yelling for help on a ridgeline and called 911. Several passersby and emergency responders tried to communicate with the hiker but were unsuccessful, police said.

Because of the difficult terrain, the search and rescue team’s AIR1 helicopter, along with two search and rescue officers, were requested to respond to the hiker.

The uninjured hiker was hoisted into the helicopter and taken to the Bureau of Land Management Fire Station, police said in the post.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.