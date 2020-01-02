Las Vegas police respond to injury crash near Henderson park

Officers and firefighters were called just before 6:30 p.m. to North Stephanie Street and East Russell Road for an injury crash, according to online accident reports.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas police are responding to an injury crash near a Henderson park on Wednesday evening.

Officers and firefighters were called just before 6:30 p.m. to North Stephanie Street and East Russell Road for an injury crash, according to online accident reports, but no further details were immediately available.

The intersection is in Henderson, near the southeast border of the Metropolitan Police Department area command.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

