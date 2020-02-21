Las Vegas police respond to report of suspicious package
Las Vegas police evacuated a residential area in the central valley on Friday after a report of a suspicious package.
Las Vegas police evacuated a residential area in the central valley on Friday after a report of a suspicious package.
Officers were called at about 11:20 a.m. to the 1900 block of Oakey Boulevard, near Interstate 15, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department that was sent at about 3 p.m.
The surrounding area was evacuated as a precaution after the report, according to the statement.
Metro said drivers also should expect delays near Oakey and Decatur boulevards, about 2 miles west of the area.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.