Las Vegas police respond to report of suspicious package

Las Vegas police evacuated a residential area in the central valley on Friday after a report of a suspicious package.

Officers were called at about 11:20 a.m. to the 1900 block of Oakey Boulevard, near Interstate 15, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department that was sent at about 3 p.m.

The surrounding area was evacuated as a precaution after the report, according to the statement.

Metro said drivers also should expect delays near Oakey and Decatur boulevards, about 2 miles west of the area.

Further information was not immediately available.

