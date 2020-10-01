Las Vegas police reveal plans for new training center — WATCH LIVE

Metropolitan police are detailing plans Thursday for a new training center to help officers prepare for active-shooter events and other complex threats to public safety.

Las Vegas police unveil plans for a new Reality Based Training Center at 7370 E. Carey Road. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Metropolitan police are detailing plans Thursday for a new training center to help officers prepare for active-shooter events and other complex threats to public safety as the Las Vegas Valley mourned those killed in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival three years ago.

The Metropolitan Police Department Reality Based Training Center will be at 7370 E. Carey Road.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Gov. Steve Sisolak were to be joined by approximately 100 people on the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting. Those gathered will pay tribute to the victims as they announce the creation of the new center. Lombardo said police have been planning the facility for years.

“Critical incidents and the many challenges facing law enforcement have elevated the need for a state-of-the-art training facility to help meet the public safety needs of Southern Nevada,” the sheriff said in a statement issued before the event. “This multi-jurisdictional training center will ultimately be used by over 60 public and private entities statewide and may eventually be used by law enforcement agencies from across the country.”

One focus of training offered at the center will be rifle use on elevated targets. Police have been revamping their rifle program to help officers better prepare for dealing with elevated targets since the shooting at the festival. After the tragedy, some officers said they could use more rifle training to deal with threats like what unfolded at the festival.

Officers will also be able to train for mass casualty incidents and simulations of high-stress situations like dealing with armed individuals inside a gas station, casino, bank and school to practice decision-making. The LVMPD Foundation described the center as a state-of-the-art facility.

“(It) will offer first responders access to unprecedented training capabilities with a focus on training for active shooter incidents, including those with mass casualties, as well as training for natural disasters, including the simulation of responses to crises similar to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the foundation said in a statement.

The center will be next to the existing John T. Moran Firearms Facility. Plans call for two phases of construction. The first includes construction of two 150,000-square-foot buildings costing $25 million and is expected to be finished by the end of 2021.

Plans for the second phase are still in the works.

