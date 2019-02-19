Las Vegas police say 2 missing sisters have been found

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding Ja’Miya Marry, 13, and her sister Kaydence Jackson, 5, who were last seen about 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 near South Mountain Vista Street and East Flamingo Road. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two sisters reported missing late Monday have been found safe, Las Vegas police said.

Ja’Miya Marry, 13, and her sister Kaydence Jackson, 5, were located at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the same apartment complex where they live, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. Both girls are safe and there was no foul play associated with this case, it said.

The girls were reported missing after last being seen about 1 p.m. Monday near South Mountain Vista Street and East Flamingo Road, Metro said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.