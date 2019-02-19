MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police say 2 missing sisters have been found

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2019 - 9:14 pm
 
Updated February 19, 2019 - 8:58 am

Two sisters reported missing late Monday have been found safe, Las Vegas police said.

Ja’Miya Marry, 13, and her sister Kaydence Jackson, 5, were located at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the same apartment complex where they live, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. Both girls are safe and there was no foul play associated with this case, it said.

The girls were reported missing after last being seen about 1 p.m. Monday near South Mountain Vista Street and East Flamingo Road, Metro said.

