Las Vegas police say man died by suicide in their presence

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2022 - 12:49 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said they witnessed a man’s suicide Sunday evening when they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in southeast Las Vegas.

“No force was used by police during the event,” Las Vegas police wrote in a news release Monday.

The disturbance was reported at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood in the 3500 block of Villa Knolls Drive, police said. A police air unit arrived and saw the man in an alleyway near the residence.

While the man was under surveillance, police said, he took his own life. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

